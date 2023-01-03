Several waves of strong to severe storms Tuesday

Several waves of strong to severe storms are expected across North Alabama Tuesday. A Level 2 severe weather risk remains in effect for our entire region. Here are the arrival times for the initial round of storms later this morning and early afternoon.
Shoals: 9 AM - 11 AM
I-65 Corridor and Huntsville Metro: 11 AM - 1 PM
Sand Mountain: 1 PM - 3 PM
Damaging straight line winds and brief spin up tornadoes are the primary concerns with any storms today and tonight. Outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts up to 30 MPH will be enough to knock down tree limbs or lead to isolated power outages.
The severe weather threat continues through the overnight hours before storms end by sunrise tomorrow. Make sure your severe weather plan is ready to go. Have multiple ways to get warnings, know where your shelter is located, and keep your mobile devices charged up. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on air, online, and on the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App all day.
TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms continue. Some storms could be strong. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.