Several waves of rain this week

The new week starts off chilly but dry. Temperatures in the 30s this morning climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. Spotty showers are expected later today before widespread rain arrives tonight. Rain coverage tapers off Tuesday morning, but the roads will be wet for tomorrow's morning drive.
Another system brings heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. For the time being, the severe weather threat with this system looks to stay to our west. Many of us will see 1 to 2 inches of rain this week.
Temperatures will be very warm for mid-January standards. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday reach the upper 60s and could hit 70 degrees. Following the passage of a cold front Thursday, we will cool back down to seasonable norms for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows near 40.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.