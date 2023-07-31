Several warm but comfortable days ahead

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley this morning... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibility reductions to less than one quarter of a mile possible in valleys and near large bodies of water. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should burn off between 8-9 AM CDT.