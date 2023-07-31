 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley
this morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee
Valley, with visibility reductions to less than one quarter of a mile
possible in valleys and near large bodies of water.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should burn off between 8-9 AM CDT.

Several warm but comfortable days ahead

Next 3 Days
Carson Meredith

Monday will feature nice summer weather to close out July. With plenty of sunshine and a light northerly breeze, highs reach the low 90s this afternoon. Quiet weather sticks around for the start of August, but a few showers can't be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday.

A more humid and unsettled weather pattern returns later in the week. Scattered showers and storms become more likely Thursday through the weekend. No day appears to be a washout but rainfall amounts around one inch will be common. Highs in the low to mid-90s will feel more like the upper 90s thanks to higher humidity.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

