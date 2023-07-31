Several warm but comfortable days ahead

Monday will feature nice summer weather to close out July. With plenty of sunshine and a light northerly breeze, highs reach the low 90s this afternoon. Quiet weather sticks around for the start of August, but a few showers can't be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday.
A more humid and unsettled weather pattern returns later in the week. Scattered showers and storms become more likely Thursday through the weekend. No day appears to be a washout but rainfall amounts around one inch will be common. Highs in the low to mid-90s will feel more like the upper 90s thanks to higher humidity.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.