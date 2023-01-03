Several Russellville weather sirens not working

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 7 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CULLMAN LIMESTONE MADISON MORGAN IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA COLBERT FRANKLIN LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE FRANKLIN LINCOLN MOORE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.