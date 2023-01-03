Several Russellville weather sirens not working

Several Russellville weather sirens are not working Tuesday due to technical problems, according to the Russellville Fire Department.
The sirens that are out include:
North Jackson & Icy Road
Russellville High School
Underwood Rd. & Joann Ave.
Coffee & Madison
West Lawrence & Edwards
Hamilton St.
