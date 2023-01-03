 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 7 IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN              LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN              LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE,
LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

Several Russellville weather sirens not working

Several Russellville weather sirens are not working Tuesday due to technical problems, according to the Russellville Fire Department.

The sirens that are out include:

North Jackson & Icy Road

Russellville High School

Underwood Rd. & Joann Ave.

Coffee & Madison

West Lawrence & Edwards

Hamilton St.

