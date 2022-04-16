Several rounds of storms possible through Easter Sunday

The remainder of Saturday may remain quiet for much of North Alabama. By far the best chance of showers and storms today will be for areas south of the Tennessee River by midafternoon. There will even be enough sunshine for highs to reach the mid-70s Saturday.
Easter Sunday is still a little bit of a toss-up. Model data is not in great agreement, but the commonality seems to indicate that the bulk of the more persistent rain and storms, along with any stronger activity, will stay just to our southwest. I wouldn't put ALL my eggs in that Easter basket, though. It would be better to have a plan for a rainy day just in case. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-60s.
More rain and storms return overnight Sunday into Monday, then we catch a little break. Some showers and storms looks possible Wednesday, but that's not a sure bet just yet.