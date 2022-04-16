 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Several rounds of storms possible through Easter Sunday

The remainder of Saturday may remain quiet for much of North Alabama. By far the best chance of showers and storms today will be for areas south of the Tennessee River by midafternoon. There will even be enough sunshine for highs to reach the mid-70s Saturday.

Easter Sunday is still a little bit of a toss-up. Model data is not in great agreement, but the commonality seems to indicate that the bulk of the more persistent rain and storms, along with any stronger activity, will stay just to our southwest. I wouldn't put ALL my eggs in that Easter basket, though. It would be better to have a plan for a rainy day just in case. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-60s.

More rain and storms return overnight Sunday into Monday, then we catch a little break. Some showers and storms looks possible Wednesday, but that's not a sure bet just yet.

