Several rounds of storms possible late this week

Need rain? Well you may be in luck over the next few days!
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Thursday primarily in the late morning through the early evening and east of I-65. Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding are the biggest threats. A brief tornado or two can't be ruled out either, but the threat is low.
Additional scattered storms are expected on Friday, this weekend, and next Monday. As of today, the severe threat appears low for this time frame. The primary concern will likely be locally heavy rain causing flash flooding.
Forecast highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for the foreseeable future. Humidity is forecast to climb back to typical summer territory starting tomorrow so there will be times when the heat index eclipses 100 in the coming days.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 3-7 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.