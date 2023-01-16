Several rounds of rain over the next week

Wet weather is back in the forecast, starting tonight. Scattered showers this evening will give way to widespread rain between midnight and sunrise Tuesday morning. Showers will then gradually taper off tomorrow. While a couple cracks of thunder will be possible, severe weather is not expected.
We'll get a break from the rain Tuesday night, but that dry stretch will be brief. More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may return during the day Wednesday. A cold front will send a line of thunderstorms through our area Wednesday night. Severe weather can't be ruled out with these storms, but it appears the bigger threat will stay to our west in Mississippi.
Temperatures will be above-average these next several days, with forecast highs in the mid- to upper 60s and overnight lows in the 50s. Highs will fall back to the low 50s Friday through the weekend.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SSW 5-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 6-12 MPH