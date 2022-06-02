Several people shot at Wisconsin cemetery during funeral for man killed by police

Several people were reported shot Thursday at a Wisconsin cemetery.
A funeral director said the gunfire erupted during the burial for Da'Shontay L. King Sr., who was killed by police in Racine, Wisconsin, in March.
The exact number of people shot and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, nor was information about the suspect.
Racine Police Department said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.
A hospital official said the facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting.
