Several more waves of rain over the coming days

We got a break from the rain today, but there's plenty more to come over the next few days.
Dry conditions this evening will give way to scattered showers after midnight through early Tuesday morning. After another dry break around the middle of the day tomorrow, widespread rain will return Tuesday evening. This will become scattered late Tuesday night before mostly clearing out Wednesday morning.
One more push of widespread rain is expected Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. This will likely be the heaviest round of rain this week. Totals over the next several days will likely be around 1-2" which may be enough to cause localized flood issues.
Our neighbors in Tennessee will be dealing with ice over the next several nights. It is possible freezing rain briefly pops up in southern Tennessee and northwest Alabama early Wednesday morning, but significant travel impacts are not expected.
Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid 40s. Sunshine finally returns Friday through the weekend where highs will climb from the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain starting after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Showers before 9 am and after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: N 6-12 MPH.