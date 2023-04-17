Several more warm & sunny days ahead

High pressure is in charge which means more cool nights and pleasant days!
Tonight will be clear and quiet with forecast lows in the mid 40s. We're in store for a quick warm up on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s under sunny skies.
Wednesday and Thursday will feature more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Our stretch of great weather will come to an end on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from Friday through at least Friday night. Additional rain will also be possible on Saturday. Highs will tumble as we head to the weekend, eventually dipping to the low 60s by Sunday.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SW 3-7 MPH.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.