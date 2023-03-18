Several more Freeze Warnings in place, but spring-like conditions are on the horizon

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING EXPIRED AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday
morning and again for Monday morning across the area. For the
Freeze Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub- freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 11
AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday
to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING EXPIRED AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday
morning and again for Monday morning across the area. For the
Freeze Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub- freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 11
AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday
to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Several more Freeze Warnings in place, but spring-like conditions are on the horizon

  • 0
Saturday night, Sunday morning forecast

** Freeze Warning in effect Saturday night/ Sunday morning 12 AM - 11 AM**

Another mostly clear night this evening and plenty of arctic air will lead to a Freeze Warning in effect from 12AM to 11AM Sunday and 9PM Sunday to 10AM Monday. A hard freeze will be likely both Saturday night and Sunday night with forecast lows in the mid to low 20s.

Freezing conditions the next 3 days

During the day on Sunday, highs will reach only to the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies.

As you first head out the door Monday morning for work or for school, brace for temperatures in the low 20s with a slight breeze. Monday's high will rise, slightly warmer than previous days and sit in the mid-50s.

The good news for those who are ready for spring, is that high temperatures will gradually warm this week leading up to our warmest day on Thursday with highs near 80! Friday brings a full day of rain and storms. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and a lovely weekend on-tap.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-20s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you