Several more Freeze Warnings in place, but spring-like conditions are on the horizon

** Freeze Warning in effect Saturday night/ Sunday morning 12 AM - 11 AM**
Another mostly clear night this evening and plenty of arctic air will lead to a Freeze Warning in effect from 12AM to 11AM Sunday and 9PM Sunday to 10AM Monday. A hard freeze will be likely both Saturday night and Sunday night with forecast lows in the mid to low 20s.
During the day on Sunday, highs will reach only to the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies.
As you first head out the door Monday morning for work or for school, brace for temperatures in the low 20s with a slight breeze. Monday's high will rise, slightly warmer than previous days and sit in the mid-50s.
The good news for those who are ready for spring, is that high temperatures will gradually warm this week leading up to our warmest day on Thursday with highs near 80! Friday brings a full day of rain and storms. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and a lovely weekend on-tap.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-20s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.