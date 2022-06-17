Several law enforcement agencies offering church safety training after deadly church shooting

After a deadly church shooting near Birmingham, several churches and even businesses have reached out to local law enforcement agencies, like Huntsville Police, Athens Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, for safety training. It makes sure people here are prepared if an active shooter situation were to happen.
Police say 70-year-old Robert Smith shot and killed three people at a church in Vestavia Hills Thursday. The situation could have been a lot worse if it weren't for one church member, who pinned the shooter down before police arrived.
"It was extremely critical in saving lives. The person that subdued the suspect, in my opinion, is a hero," Captain Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said.
Officials are now trying to figure out the motive behind the shooting.
"You never know that's the thing. You just never know," Zak Trotter from Athens said.
He tries to help out whenever he can at his church in Tanner. That's why safety was the first thing that came to mind when he heard of Thursday's deadly church shooting.
"Whenever there is someone in your church with a gun, you want to make sure your building is secure. That's the main thing," Trotter said.
With a church basically in every corner in the South, law enforcement agencies are doing what they can to make sure they all feel safe.
"It's hard for churches. They want to be open and welcoming and caring and loving. A lot of them do an excellent job of that, but you also have to be conscious to what your behaviors are seeing what that little voice in your head is telling you. If somebody who's acting differently strangely, bizarrely, you know, you need to pay closer attention," Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.
However, there's no one way to do that.
"They're all different shapes. They're all different sizes, so there's no cookie cutter one way to help them all," Swafford explained.
That's why agencies are offering church safety training for officers to meet with church leaders and security teams to come up with a plan.
"Unfortunately, the best church security won't stop everything, but what you have to do is put yourself in the best position to catch as much as you can," Swafford said.
If any church or business is interested in church safety training, all you have to do is contact your local law enforcement agency. This isn't limited to a specific time. Several agencies say they're willing to set up a training session with anyone whenever they get the call.