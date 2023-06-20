Several days of rain before a sunny and summertime-y weekend

Partly cloudy skies will remain overhead throughout the rest of the afternoon with lunchtime scattered storms eventually making their way into the region. These scattered storms are not severe at this time, but they will bring gusty winds and more heavy rain until they start to dry out closer to bedtime tonight. Tuesday's high temperatures will sit in the low 80s.
Spotty storms stay in the forecast overnight, however the vast majority of us will be dry after about bedtime.
Wednesday and Thursday feature highs in the low 80s with full day on-and-off scattered storms. Plan to have your umbrella and rain jacket with you each day if you are going to be out and about. Again, these storms are not severe at this time.
The good news of the day is that Friday and this weekend continue to trend drier and drier with some very isolated showers possible Friday afternoon and then mostly sunny skies through the rest of the weekend. Wednesday is the first day of meteorological summer but we won't be feeling summertime temperatures in the 90s until Saturday.
The start of next workweek follows suit with this weekend with highs each day sitting in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5 MPH.