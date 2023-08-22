 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 to 109 expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Several Columbia Highschool football players treated for heat exhaustion at practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbia High School football field house

Several Columbia High School football players dealt with heat fatigue at Monday evening’s practice.

These player’s conditions have since improved and head coach, Sean Watson says they should be okay to play in their first game of the season.

Coach Watson said their staff immediately took action Monday evening after they noticed several players were showing signs of heat exhaustion. Two of the players were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Watson said, “A couple of kids stayed home today to make sure they get some rest, tomorrow they will be back at it like regular. Talking with all the parents and doctors, they made sure everything was clear for them to play on Friday.”

It's critical in recognizing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and dehydration to keep players safe on the field, says Director of Sports Medicine for Huntsville Hospital, Michael Stevenson.

Stevenson shared some symptoms to look out for, “You're looking for just normal confusion, fatigue...pay attention. We tell athletes when we’re communicating with them to pay attention to their bodies, make sure they are communicating with us as much as they can, if they get lightheaded, if they get dizzy and confusion anything like that.”

Due to this week’s extreme heat, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has given schools the option to push game start times back.

Columbia High School will play Fairview this Friday and Coach Watson said the game will likely start at 7:30 to allow more time for the sun to set.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you