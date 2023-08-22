Several Columbia High School football players treated for heat exhaustion at practice

Several Columbia High School football players dealt with heat fatigue at Monday evening’s practice.
These players' conditions have since improved, and head coach Sean Watson says they should be okay to play in their first game of the season.
Watson said their staff immediately took action Monday evening after they noticed several players were showing signs of heat exhaustion. Two of the players were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Watson said, “A couple of kids stayed home today to make sure they get some rest. Tomorrow they will be back at it like regular. Talking with all the parents and doctors, they made sure everything was clear for them to play on Friday.”
It's critical in recognizing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and dehydration to keep players safe on the field, says Huntsville Hospital Director of Sports Medicine Michael Stevenson.
Stevenson shared some symptoms to look out for.
“You're looking for just normal confusion, fatigue...pay attention," said Stevenson. "We tell athletes when we’re communicating with them to pay attention to their bodies, make sure they are communicating with us as much as they can, if they get lightheaded, if they get dizzy and confusion anything like that.”
Due to this week’s extreme heat, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has given schools the option to push game start times back.
Columbia High School will play Fairview this Friday and Watson said the game will likely start at 7:30 p.m. to allow more time for the sun to set.