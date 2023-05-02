Several Albertville workers suing for sexual harassment and retaliation at the workplace

Several women in Albertville are suing two companies claiming a hostile work environment based on sex and retaliating against them when they complained.
A lawsuit was filed on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The lawsuit is against Mueller Co., LLC, they have a facility in Albertville, and IH Services, Inc.
It says the women, who were contracted to clean, were sexually harassed by Mueller employees for at least two years.
The commission claims the companies violated federal law by allowing the women to work in hostile environments.
It also says the women were punished with reduced hours, undesirable shifts, suspension, and even termination when they reported the harassment.
The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for the victims and an order to force the companies to prevent this situation from happening again.
WAAY 31 has reached out to both companies for comment on the lawsuit.
We will update this story when we hear back.