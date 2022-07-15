Serious injuries reported after wreck on Jordan Lane

Huntsville Police and HEMSI responded Friday morning to the scene of a wreck on Jordan Lane near Holmes Avenue.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck left one person with serious injuries and another with non-life-threatening ones. Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
The wreck involved a truck carrying bricks, which spilled onto the road.
Southbound lanes of Jordan Lane from Holmes Avenue to Cloverdale Drive were closed, according to HPD. One northbound lane was left open.
A skid truck was used to remove the trailer and debris.