Serious injuries reported after wreck on Jordan Lane

Huntsville Police and HEMSI responded Friday morning to the scene of a wreck on Jordan Lane near Holmes Avenue.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck left one person with serious injuries and another with non-life-threatening ones. Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

The wreck involved a truck carrying bricks, which spilled onto the road. 

Southbound lanes of Jordan Lane from Holmes Avenue to Cloverdale Drive were closed, according to HPD. One northbound lane was left open.

A skid truck was used to remove the trailer and debris.

