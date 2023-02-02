Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa.
Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday in which it announced genetic genealogy had finally led investigators to Elliott Higgins and solved a 30-year-old cold case.
That cold case began in 1991, when investigators say Higgins attacked a University of Alabama student at an off-campus complex. Ten years later, a Realtor was attacked at a scheduled home showing in 2001.
Both women were violently assaulted by an armed man, but their descriptions of the suspect weren’t that similar and no suspects were developed at the time, the sheriff’s office said. DNA was collected, but testing wasn’t advanced enough to do much with it at the time.
That changed years later. The sheriff’s office had kept the original evidence kit from the 2001 assault and submitted it to the state Department of Forensic Sciences, where it was immediately connected to a Colorado case from 2004.
In that case, the sheriff’s office said, Higgins had again arranged to meet a woman at a house that was for sale. However, his victim fought back, bloodying his nose and allowing investigators to get DNA from the blood.
Further advancements in testing eventually identified relatives of Higgins, and further investigation made it clear Higgins was the suspect they’d been looking for, the sheriff’s office said.
Unfortunately, Higgins’ family confirmed he had died in 2014, at the age of 73.
“We don’t have anyone to press charges against, unfortunately,” said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit. “... I would have been very happy to be the one to drive to New Mexico and extradite him back to Alabama.”
New Mexico, he said, was where Higgins had been living for the last several years. Evidence showed Higgins was originally from Ohio and had even been arrested there in the 1970s for multiple sex crimes involving minors, including indecent exposure, assault, prowling and gross sexual imposition.
Higgins also followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an expert French horn player, Kennedy said. Records show Higgins helped establish Hummingbird Music Camp in the late 1950s, played in or directed several orchestras and symphonies, and helped start what is now known as the International Horn Competition in the mid-1970s.
Investigators believe the latter proved most beneficial for his criminal activities, as the competitions were held at various colleges and universities across the U.S., including at the University of Alabama. Kennedy said investigators confirmed Higgins had been in Tuscaloosa for the competition when the 1991 and 2001 assaults occurred.
Now, the sheriff’s office is reaching out to other jurisdictions where competitions were held, in case they too have an unsolved sexual assault case that matches the timeframe.
Kennedy said he wants victims to know “we never gave up on this case and that it was always considered important for us.” He said sexual assault is a very traumatic thing, but hopefully, victims can find closure in knowing Higgins is dead.
“He’s no longer out there. He’s no longer a danger to you or anyone else, and although he may have died, he didn’t get away,” Kennedy said. “We know who he is.”
The sheriff’s office is inviting anyone who may have been a victim of Higgins to come forward by contacting their local law enforcement agency.