Serena Williams helps celebrate Girls Inc.'s 50th anniversary

Girls Inc. Huntsville, a nonprofit that helps young girls as they mature into adult women, held its 50th anniversary celebration Thursday at the Von Braun Center.
The nonprofit put together the event, calling it the Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala, which invited guests to wear their best pair of sneakers.
After Serena Williams confirmed she would be coming to Huntsville in August, ticket sales for the event sold out.
Kaydence Moore, who is a member of the group, said she was very excited when she first heard the news. She thinks Williams is someone to look up to.
"She's an inspiring person," said Moore. "She's, like, famous, so she's like my role model."
Organizers had hoped to reach a $500,000 goal to help support more than 3,000 members of the nonprofit in North Alabama.
They were able to meet the goal before the event even took place.
Tamea Edwards, who says she's been a member pretty much since birth, said Williams has taught her a lot.
"I think that she teaches a lot of people that they can do it, no matter what anybody else says or thinks," said Edwards. "No matter what you look like or where you come from, that you can do it."
Edwards raved about Girls Inc., saying she has loved being able to help the community with events, along with growing herself.
"I've learned that different people and different backgrounds can all help each other do the same things," said Edwards. "Also, striving you to be a better woman."