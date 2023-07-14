Sentencing date set for Marshall County man caught at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., set a sentencing date for a man from Arab who pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Joshua James is set to be sentenced Jan. 26.
He pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. He agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors and investigators means by testifying in other Jan. 6 trials as well as to turn over evidence of other crimes.
Prosecutors say James was part of the Oath Keepers group that entered the Capitol in a military-style single-file formation.
He's free on bond pending his sentencing.