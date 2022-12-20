 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills from
10 to 17 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Senior centers, churches and more to open as daytime warming stations in Marshall County

  • Updated
  • 0
warming centers
MGN

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency has announced the following locations will open as daytime warming centers during the listed hours this week:

Albertville

  • Albertville Library
    • 200 Jackson St.
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Albertville Sand Mountain Park Rec Center
    • 1325 Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Blvd.
    • 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Albertville Senior Center
    • 709 S. Broad St.
    • 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • First Baptist Church - Albertville
    • 309 E. Main St.
    • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • First United Methodist Church - Albertville
    • 204 Madison St.
    • 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
  • Martling Senior Center
    • 4059 Martling Road
    • 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
  • Mount Vernon Baptist Church
    • 2650 Pine St.
    • 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Arab

  • Arab Church of Christ
    • 1005 N. Main St.
    • 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Arab Library
    • 325 Second St. NW
    • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Arab Rec Center
    • 761 N. Main St.
    • 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Arab Senior Center
    • 800 N. Main St.
    • 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • First United Methodist Church - Arab
    • 1058 N. Main St.
    • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to noon Friday

Boaz

  • Boaz Library
    • 404 Thomas Ave.
    • 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Boaz Rec Center
    • 400 Elizabeth St.
    • 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Boaz Senior Center
    • 112 S. Church St.
    • 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

Douglas

  • Douglas Senior Center
    • 335 Stadium Circle
    • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Grant

  • Grant Senior Center
    • 307 W. Second Ave.
    • 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Guntersville

  • Church of the Epiphany
    • 1101 Sunset Drive
    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday
  • First Baptist Church - Guntersville
    • 1000 Gunter Ave.
    • 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Guntersville Library
    • 1240 O'Brig Ave.
    • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday
  • Guntersville Senior Center
    • 1503 Sunset Drive
    • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Lake City Assembly of God
    • 5025 Spring Creek Drive
    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday
  • Saint Williams Catholic Church
    • 929 Gunter Ave.
    • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you