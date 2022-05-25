Senator Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Senate candidate Boyd react to Texas mass shooting

Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Will Boyd spoke to WAAY 31 on Wednesday following the tragic shooting in Texas.
Tuberville and Boyd agree that addressing mental health is part of the solution, but they have different views on other ways to fix the problem.
Tuberville said he's not opposed to discussing background checks.
Tuberville referenced a 2018 report from the Federal Commission on School Safety, saying that's key to preventing future tragedies.
It was established by former President Donald Trump following the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Tuberville said understanding and implementing recommendations given in that report is some of what's needed in addition to addressing mental health in America.
When asked if there's any gun reform he would support, he said he fully believes in the Second Amendment and doesn't want to get away from that, again reiterating the importance of mental health. Tuberville believes that's the root cause.
"Obviously, everybody looks at the guns, and somebody has to pull the trigger on a gun," Tuberville said. "I know there are a lot of things out there that people are pushing, and you're not going to make it harder. You're not going to make it harder for anyone that wants to use a gun. They're going to be able to get a gun. So if we're going to correct this catastrophe that happens quite often now, we have to go to the root cause."
Democratic Senate candidate Boyd wants more teeth in background checks as well as stricter enforcement of laws already in place.
He said it's truly unfortunate and events like this have to stop.
Boyd said last week he spent time in Fayette County, where one of the 10 victims in the Buffalo supermarket shooting grew up.
Boyd said preventing mass shootings is possible at the national level by enforcing laws that are already in place.
At the Senate level, Boyd said, by having sensible gun legislation and strengthening the way background checks are handled.
"To every student who is fearing out there, not only are we just throwing words out, saying 'We're praying for you' and 'We are thinking for you,' but we really want to do all we can to create those safe zones for you," Boyd said. "You have my commitment as a future U.S. senator that I will work hard, even now, to make sure that we have sensible gun legislation that will keep guns out of the hands out of dangerous people."
Boyd is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Richard Shelby's retirement in hopes of joining Tuberville in Washington.
WAAY 31 also reached out to Senate candidates Mo Brooks and Katie Britt.
Brooks hasn't responded.
Britt released the following statement:
"I’m heartbroken to see these innocent children and multiple teachers murdered in Texas," she said. "My family and I are praying for their loved ones and their community, and we thank the law enforcement officers who responded to this gut-wrenching tragedy.
"As a nation, we must turn to God and turn away from evil. It’s time for a revival to sweep our nation. The violence against our precious children must stop.
"I pray that the promise of everlasting life through Jesus Christ will bring comfort to the victims’ families at this unimaginable time."