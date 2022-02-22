Sen. Tommy Tuberville calls for action to 'ensure Russia pays a heavy price'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Colbert County in northwestern Alabama...
Franklin AL County in northwestern Alabama...
Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama...
Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...
Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...
South Central Moore County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 1245 AM CST.

* At 853 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals,
Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Red
Bay, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Cowan, Rogersville,
Ardmore, Killen, Town Creek and Littleville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 26 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR, FLORENCE,
HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will
continue to develop along a slow-moving cold front from late
this evening into Wednesday morning. The front will drift
slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing
several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With
a very moist airmass in place across the region, rainfall
amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for
both areal and flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Sen. Tommy Tuberville calls for action to 'ensure Russia pays a heavy price'

  • Updated
  • 0
Senator Tommy Tuberville
By Alex Torres-Perez

Senator Tommy Tuberville says President Joe Biden’s sanctions on Russia came too little too late.

“We probably should have put sanctions on money, banks five or six months ago to just let them know, 'Hey! This is how it's going to affect. This is how it's going to feel,’” Tuberville said. “You put sanctions on after the fact, they're not going turn back around and come back where they came from. They're going to stay right where they're at."

Tuberville briefly spoke about the increasing tensions at the Russian-Ukranian border during his Washington Update at the Von Braun Center Tuesday afternoon.

“This is not going to be a war that you're going to see in Ukraine like we've seen in other places,” Tuberville assured the crowd. “I'm hoping we don't see one drop of blood — of American blood — spilled in Ukraine, but you got bullies across the world, and Putin is one of them.”

He went over his visit at the Munich Security Conference this weekend, where he met with world leaders.

“It was amazing, but you could cut the tension with a knife,” he said.

Among the world leaders was Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said he was disappointed by the lack of help from ally nations.

“We’re getting ready to fight. We don’t want anybody to fight for us. We’ll do our own fighting! Just support us,” Tuberville recalled Zelenskyy saying.

Tuberville said it’s important for the U.S. to help Ukraine as much as possible by providing weapons and funding for emergency equipment. Huntsville plays a major role in that, as the Redstone Arsenal is in charge of weapon supplies for allies around the world.

After the Washington Update, Tuberville released a statement calling on other U.S. senators and allies to “ensure Russia pays a heavy price for Putin’s aggression.” He called for sanctions that would “cripple Russia’s economy,” but more importantly, he called for an investment in the U.S. military.

“We are far behind,” Tuberville said. “We’re not far behind Russia. We’re not far behind anybody, except China.”

Tuberville said we’re behind because the U.S. has been putting money into 20-year wars, but now that that’s over, the investment should go into the military.

“We need a killing machine. That's what our military is about," Tuberville said. "We want people to be afraid of us. We want people to understand we want peace through strength.”

The senator is working on the National Defense Authorization Act, or military budget, for this year. He said part of that budget includes “things” in Huntsville that will be built.

