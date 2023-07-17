Sen. Tuberville's hold on military nominations impacts Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville

The Senate nominations hold, stalling hundreds of military leader appointments, is impacting more than just the top brass in our nation's capital. The impacts being felt across the country include one of the major commands on Redstone Arsenal.
That position is among hundreds being held up by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville. The senator put a hold on the confirmations over the Pentagon's reproductive policies regarding abortion.
WAAY 31 confirmed Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler's stay on active duty with the Space and Missile Defense Command has been extended by the hold.
The organization is essentially in a holding pattern waiting on his nominated replacement to be confirmed by Congress.
Karbler took command of SMDC in December of 2019.
The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs staff released the following statement to WAAY 31:
"The ongoing confirmation holds on military nominees cause unnecessary risks to the readiness of the force. These holds also impact military families. The inability of senior officers to assume new assignments triggers a chain of events affecting junior officers and military families down the chain of command. While we welcome additional time with LTG Karbler as commanding general, we also recognize the impact on him and his family."