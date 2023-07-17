 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Sen. Tuberville's hold on military nominations impacts Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Redstone Arsenal

Redstone Arsenal

The Senate nominations hold, stalling hundreds of military leader appointments, is impacting more than just the top brass in our nation's capital. The impacts being felt across the country include one of the major commands on Redstone Arsenal.

That position is among hundreds being held up by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville. The senator put a hold on the confirmations over the Pentagon's reproductive policies regarding abortion.

WAAY 31 confirmed Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler's stay on active duty with the Space and Missile Defense Command has been extended by the hold.

LTG Daniel Karbler

LTG Daniel Karbler has served as Commanding General for USASMDC since December 2019 (Source: USASMDC)

The organization is essentially in a holding pattern waiting on his nominated replacement to be confirmed by Congress.

Karbler took command of SMDC in December of 2019.

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs staff released the following statement to WAAY 31:

"The ongoing confirmation holds on military nominees cause unnecessary risks to the readiness of the force. These holds also impact military families. The inability of senior officers to assume new assignments triggers a chain of events affecting junior officers and military families down the chain of command. While we welcome additional time with LTG Karbler as commanding general, we also recognize the impact on him and his family."

 U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command provides space, missile defense, and high altitude forces and capabilities to support joint warfighting readiness in all domains.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you