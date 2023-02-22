 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 35 to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson, and
DeKalb counties. In Tennessee, Franklin, Moore, and Lincoln
Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and some small trees could be blown down causing
power outages.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Sen. Tuberville talks military budget, Farm Bill during visit to Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Tuberville addressing the Madison Co. Chamber of Commerce

Tuberville addressing the Madison Co. Chamber of Commerce

 Georgia Clark

Sen. Tommy Tuberville visited Huntsville on Wednesday to give an in-person update on the work being done in Washington to benefit people here.

Tuberville moved all over the city Wednesday, stopping at Redstone Arsenal, NASA's Marshall Flight Space Center and the Von Braun Center to meet with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The senator said he has multiple projects that he and his team are working on through his new committee assignments, and one of his main focuses is the Farm Bill, which would add up to $1.2 trillion toward helping our nation's farmers stay in business and keeping grocery shelves stocked.

But Tuberville called the National Defense Authorization Act, which funds our military, his top priority. He said it is crucial for Huntsville.

"With all the things going on right now, Huntsville is a place that needs to thrive, and it will thrive," Tuberville said. "We're working on the NDAA right now, the budget for the military. Every year, Huntsville has played a big part in that."

Tuberville said he sees Washington as a clown show, but he still plans to work towards finalizing the NDAA, passing the Farm Bill and working on education reform to better schools both in Alabama and nationwide.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

