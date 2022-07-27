Sen. Tuberville says President Trump called to ask about his first day at work during Capitol riot

We're hearing from Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville for the first time since the House Select Committee revealed he talked to President Donald Trump as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
During a committee hearing last week, lawmakers broke down the timeline of what Trump was doing as the angry mob breached the building.
It showed Tuberville took a call from the president as Vice President Mike Pence and others were being evacuated from the chamber.
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah handed Tuberville a phone, and President Trump was on the line.
On Wednesday, we asked Tuberville what was said during that call. Here's what he says:
"He knew that was my first day on the Senate floor. He asked me how it was going.
“I told him, “Well, as you know Mr. President, we have got some problems with what's going on here at the Capitol.’
“The vice president had just been taken out, and I told him, I said, ‘Mr. President, I don't have a lot of time to talk right now because they're making us evacuate,’ and that's pretty much the entire conversation.
“So I handed the phone back to Mike Lee and they were kind of hurrying me along and I was the last one off the Senate floor because of that, and that was all it was.”
Here's what Tuberville says he makes of the Jan. 6 hearings:
"I think they are wasting time on the far left of putting President Trump through the ringer. They don't want him to run again so they want to do as much damage as possible, but that is what has happened since I've been up here.”
Tuberville says he hopes Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections so the party can hold its own Jan. 6th hearings.