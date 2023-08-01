Sen. Tuberville in North Alabama discusses Space Command, 2023 Farm Bill, military promotions hold

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville spent some time in North Alabama on Tuesday.
He made a stop in Boaz to discuss a farm bill at Snead State Community College.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to Tuberville about the bill and a couple other topics.
Two topics that have made headlines recently and sparked a lot of emotion from Alabama lawmakers are the ongoing hold of military by Tuberville and President Biden's decision to keep U.S. Space Command Headquarters in Colorado.
On Monday, the Biden Administration announced Space Command headquarters is staying in Colorado and not moving to North Alabama – a move Tuberville described as disappointing, especially after it was decided Huntsville is the best-fit location.
"If that was the right place for it, I would be all for it," Tuberville said. "This is not the right place for Space Command. Huntsville Alabama has got everything there that it needs to make sure our country is secure nationally through space and it's just unfortunate that this administration made it all political."
This comes as Tuberville's hold continues to block hundreds of military promotions in protest of a Pentagon abortion policy.
Some say for that reason Tuberville is to blame for Biden's decision on Space Command.
Tuberville disagrees.
"Even President Biden said that had nothing to do with it," Tuberville said. "It has nothing to do with the hold on promotions. I think this was done months ago. I think maybe the promotions even held them back from making this decision. We were trying to push it and hold it back as long as we could."
As for the ongoing hold of military promotions, Tuberville said his stance remains.
"I am all for them," Tuberville said. "If they want to send a law over and we pass it, fine. If it passes, fine. If it doesn't pass, fine, but to be able to start dictating from the White House and the Pentagon new laws. I mean, it's unconstitutional. You can't do that. I mean that's the reason everybody elects congressmen and senators is to have a voice. Everybody didn't have a voice in this new policy that they passed. So no, I won't be changing my mind on this."
Tuberville says he and other lawmakers will keep pressuring the White House in an effort to hopefully eventually bring Space Command headquarters to the Rocket City.
"I am fighting for the people of Alabama and the people of this country," Tuberville said. "They deserve an answer of why you'd give it to the fourth-rated location across the country."
In addition to speaking to members of the media about Space Command and his ongoing hold of military promotions, Tuberville was in Boaz for a farm bill discussion tour.
The farm bill is a package of legislation passed every five years that has a tremendous impact on farming livelihoods, how food is grown, and what kind of foods are grown. Covering programs ranging from crop insurance for farmers to healthy food access for low-income families, from beginning farmer training to support for sustainable farming practices, the farm bill sets the stage for food and farm systems.
Ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill, Tuberville and his team have traveled throughout Alabama to learn about the needs of Alabama’s agriculture community firsthand.
