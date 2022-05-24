 Skip to main content
Sen. Tommy Tuberville honors Huntsville Airman killed in Vietnam War

  • Updated
Tommy Tuberville with photo of Sgt. Elbert A. Phillips

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville with photo of Sgt. Elbert A. Phillips of Huntsville during speech on Senate floor Tuesday.

A Huntsville man who died while fighting in the Vietnam War was honored Tuesday in the U.S. Senate.

The sacrifice of Sgt. Elbert A. Phillips was part of Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s remarks on the Senate floor commemorating Memorial Day.

Sgt. Phillips was a medic in the Air Force serving in Vietnam when an airplane he was in was struck down. His body never was recovered, and he and the pilot both were presumed dead. Phillips’ name is engraved in the Huntsville Veteran’s Memorial. (Learn more about him here)

Tuberville’s speech mentions several Alabama heroes in the video below. His remarks about Phillips begin at the 9:10 mark.

