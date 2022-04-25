Sell-out expected for UNA football game at Toyota Field

Here's a curveball for you — football at Toyota Field!
The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be transformed into a football field for a game Oct. 15. The University of North Alabama Lions will face off against their in-state rival, Jacksonville State University.
The game will be a bit different compared to other football games. The NCAA and ASUN Conference gave UNA approval earlier this month to play a one-directional game. That means all offensive drives, field goals, extra kicks will be headed to the first base dugout, where a goal post will be set up. That's because there wasn't enough space for a second end zone to make sure players stayed safe.
The game will be modeled after a Big 10 matchup between Northwestern and Illinois at Wrigley Field in 2010. Still, it will be the first game of its kind for the football championship subdivision and the second ever in Division I football.
"We're excited to have a one-of-a-kind football viewing event at an unbelievable state of the art facility," UNA Director of Athletics Josh Looney said.
The game is expected to sell out with around 10,000 fans.
"We're bringing everybody in to this area to have the biggest attended event in the history of Toyota Field," Rocket City Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said.
Fans are being urged to come early and stay late to explore the area.
The president and CEO of the Huntsville Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau expects the game to have an economic impact of $1 million.
The manager of Moe's BBQ across the street said that doesn't surprise him, especially since it's a rivalry game between the UNA Lions and Jacksonville Gamecocks.
"I think that just makes it an even bigger thing of a deal that a lot of people are going to come out an enjoy," restaurant manager Davison Payne said.
Payne's seen the impact events can have on the business. Toyota Field has hosted 275 non-baseball events in the last two years, from the Big Ol' Fair and Christmas displays to proms and weddings.
"This is not just a baseball stadium. They're really utilizing this space to have all kinds of events that, for us and for the rest of the businesses out here in Town Madison, it's really going to help us grow," Payne explained.
Madison Mayor Paul Finley said the game will also allow students to get to know the area and potentially add them to the local workforce.
"Transition them into the jobs that are available at Research Park, Redstone Arsenal and other organizations," Finley explained.
It's an economic boom that local businesses expect to continue.
"Every day, it's changing and it's growing, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon," Payne said.
Tickets for the football game are expected to go on sale in mid-July. One way to guarantee a seat is by becoming a season ticket-holder for UNA or the Trash Pandas.