Security footage shows moment Huntsville police officer struck pedestrian with patrol car

One local resident is pleading for action after a Huntsville police officer hit a pedestrian near a dark intersection on U.S. 231/431 Tuesday night.
A gas station owner caught the whole scene on security footage and said it was only a matter of time before an accident happened in the area. The owner of the BP gas station near Kinnard Mill Road said the highway is really dark at night, so he wasn't surprised an accident happened.
According to Huntsville Police Department, an officer was heading to work about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit a pedestrian.
The security footage from BP is too dark to see the exact moment the accident occurred, but it does show a patrol car coming to a stop, the car's blue lights turning on and a man stepping out of the vehicle with a flashlight.
Fifteen minutes later, the security footage showed a massive scene outside the gas station as multiple agencies responded and the pedestrian was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, according to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.
The gas station owner, Ali, said he is constantly scared driving down the highway at night.
"It's busy road, but it is dark. They need some light for safety of the people," said Ali.
He said it doesn't help that people often drive over the speed limit.
"There's no light, the speed limit is 60, and people go too fast — and it's dark," he said.
He believes a traffic light near Kinnard Mill Road would help prevent future accidents.
In the meantime, Alabama state troopers are investigating the wreck involving the Huntsville officer.