Section woman attacked officer while naked, covered in blood, Powell police say

Powell Police Department's assistant chief was dispatched Sunday to a report about a nude woman screaming at her neighbors from her mobile home.
When he arrived, he found the mobile home with multiple broken windows and covered in blood. The woman was also covered in blood but otherwise just as the 911 caller had described.
The department said the woman, later identified as 38-year-old Stacey Waldrep of Section, refused to stay back despite Assistant Chief Gage Wilson's order to do so.
Wilson managed to check the residence and discover the blood was hers, but when he went to get medical supplies to help her, she "came up from behind and began assaulting him, covering Assistant Chief Wilson in her blood," according to police.
After a struggle, police said Waldrep was arrested and covered in a blanket while they waited for paramedics to arrive.
"As police officers, you never truly know what to expect from any call," said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone in a statement Monday. "... Clearing a residence alone, with a home covered in blood, all while ultimately trying to provide medical aid, is something most people just couldn't do."
Malone said he was grateful for the quick responses from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Highlands Medical Center to help Wilson.
Malone further encouraged anyone experiencing a drug addiction or mental health crisis to seek help or contact their local law enforcement agency for guidance. However, he did not cite either as a factor in Waldrep's behavior Sunday.
Waldrep is charged with one count of felony assault on a police officer. She remained Monday afternoon in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $2,500.
Powell Police said more charges are expected.