Secretary of State Wes Allen requests court stay its order regarding redrawn AL congressional map

Congressional lines for Alabama are being redrawn again.
PREVIOUS: Judges reject Alabama’s congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power
This comes after lawmakers refused to create a second district where black voters at least came close to making up a majority, as suggested by the court.
On Tuesday afternoon Secretary of State Wes Allen requested the court stay its order after three federal judges voted down Alabama's redrawn map.
A designated special master will now be tapped to draw new districts for Alabama.
In conclusion, the appeal WAAY 31 obtained by Secretary Allen says, "due to the exigencies imposed by these cases and these orders, and the State’s potential need to seek appellate review on an expedited basis, Secretary Allen is asking the court to issue a prompt ruling on his stay motion."
Allen also said he intends to file an application for a stay pending appeal with the Supreme Court on Thursday.
