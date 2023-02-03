Second suspect charged in Regions bank robberies

The second suspect involved in the regions bank robberies has been charged.
43-year-old Eric Cain was arrested on January 27th in connection to the two Regions bank robberies last month.
Cain is now being charged with first degree robbery. This all stems from the two regions bank robberies earlier last month. One on January 11th in Huntsville and the other on January 18 in Madison.
Cain was the second suspect arrested in connection to those robberies. 55-year-old Lawrence Jones was the first man arrested back on January 24th.
Court records show a gun was used in both of the robberies last month.
Jones who admitted to the crimes faces four bank robbery charges currently.
Initially Jones was held in the Madison County Jail without bond. However a recent hearing was held to see if that should stand and the judge adjusted jones bond to $60,000. He has a preliminary hearing on February 22nd.
As far as Cain is concerned, he was arrested on January 27th. Records state he has been charged with two bank robbers. He is also currently being held in the Madison County Jail.
Cain's bond is set at $150,000. His preliminary hearing is set for February 15th.