SEC reveals Alabama's 2024 football opponents

The Southeastern Conference announced Alabama's 2024 league opponents plus home and away designations for games Wednesday evening on the SEC Network.
The Crimson Tide will host the Iron Bowl in 2024 along with Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina. Alabama's road schedule features traditional rivals LSU and Tennessee along with Vanderbilt and a trip to Oklahoma, one of the SEC's new additions.
Alabama's 2024 opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of overall schedule strength. Balance of schedule strength was based on each school's conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012.
Each school's schedule in 2024 will include four opponents – two home and two away – whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. The other four opponents – two home and two away – will come from the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.
It will be the first season with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC. Each of the 14 existing Conference members will play either the Longhorns or Sooners along with one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or a major independent in 2024.
The 2024 schedule will be a standalone one-year schedule as Conference members continue to finalize a long-term schedule format.
A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year. Alabama's non-conference schedule already includes a pair of homes game to open the season against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 and South Florida on Sept. 7. The Crimson Tide then travels to Wisconsin for a showdown with the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 14, UA's first visit to Madison since 1928.