Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Friday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.2 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 02/21/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

SEC announces football Media Days appearance schedule

  • 0
2022 SEC Media Days

SEC Kickoff 2022 Media Days (Courtesy: Southeastern Conference). 

 Max Cohan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (February 25, 2022) -- The Southeastern Conference today announced the appearance schedule at its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, set to take place July 18-21, returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

The 2018 version of SEC Football Media Days were also held at the aforementioned venues.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

Media registration for the event will begin in early June.

2022 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 18

LSU - Brian Kelly

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 19

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 20

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Florida - Billy Napier

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 21

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

