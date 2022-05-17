Seasonably warm Tuesday, back in the 90s Wednesday

It was a refreshing start to your Tuesday.
After Monday's cold front, there is no humidity to speak of and temperatures dipped into the mid 50s!
Today is our last seasonably warm day before the heat wave begins. Highs reach the mid 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase overnight, keeping temperatures just a bit warmer in the low 60s Wednesday morning.
Summer heat is back in a big way Wednesday afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Heat index values each of those afternoons may peak in the upper 90s. Stay hydrated and remember the sunscreen if you will be outside for an extended stretch later this week. Muggy mornings will also make a comeback with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Our next cold front may set the stage for a wet weekend across North Alabama.
There is a slower progression of the front in our data sources this morning. This would mean slightly less rain chances Saturday and a bit higher coverage of showers and storms Sunday. Our forecast will keep the chance for scattered showers and storms both days for now.
Higher rain chances and the cold front will drop temperatures into the low 80s Sunday and next Monday. Rainfall amounts around a half inch are expected this weekend.