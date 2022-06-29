Seasonably warm temperatures continue as storm chances increase

Classic summertime weather continues for your Wednesday. We are starting the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Forecast highs are back in the low 90s, which would mark 18 straight days of highs in the 90s! Humidity starts to creep back into North Alabama today. While it will still be tolerable, the moisture will be enough for pop up showers and storms during the peak heat of the afternoon. There is no threat for organized severe storms, but heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out.
"Air you can wear" humidity takes full control Thursday and Friday. With highs hovering near 90, daily chances for showers and storms continue heading into 4th of July weekend. We have noticed a slightly drier trend among forecast models. Having said that, scattered showers and storms will peak in coverage each afternoon. Make sure you have a place to go if storms pop up where you are this weekend. If you are out on the water, get to shore and get inside as soon as possible! Rainfall amounts up to one inch are expected over the next seven days. A few areas over one inch can't be ruled out for those that see heavier thunderstorms. Highs remain in the low to mid 90s while overnight lows stay near 70.
In other news, the tropics are getting busy! We are watching three systems of note right now. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today. Soon-to-be Bonnie will have no impact on the US. Two other systems, one in the Gulf and one in the Atlantic, have a 30 to 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The Gulf system in particular will bring quite a bit of rain to coastal Texas while its too early to say what impacts the Atlantic system may or may not have on the US.