Seasonably hot with daily storms Thursday through this weekend

Highs remain in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. While no Heat Advisories are in effect, make sure you take it easy outside and make sure your kids stay safe during after school practices. Showers and storms will continue to develop in the afternoon before fizzling out in the evenings.
The same storyline continues through weekend. Highs remain in the mid 90s with rain chances peaking during the afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring slightly higher coverage of showers and storms early next week. The front is weak though and may not actually pass through North Alabama. This means highs remain in the 90s and the humid conditions stick around.
For some context, we have had 57 days with highs in the 90s so far in 2022, already surpassing the 33 days we saw in 2021. The all-time record is 111 days in 2016. It's not likely we'll reach that record, but we could certainly make a run for 100 days like we did in 2019. For those of you counting, the first day of Fall is 50 days away.