Seasonably cool weather for Memorial Day Weekend

The weather has been spectacular these past couple of days! Lucky for us, more comfortable conditions are in the forecast heading into the holiday weekend.
After another quiet night with lows in the upper 50s, highs will return to the low 80s on Friday. Cooler than average temperatures are expected throughout Memorial Day weekend. Highs will go from the upper 70s Saturday to the mid 70s on Sunday. We'll return to the low 80s on Monday.
We are tracking at least a slight chance at some rain beginning tomorrow. Isolated showers and storms are expected to pop up Friday afternoon. Additional showers will then be possible around the Shoals both late Friday night and again Saturday afternoon.
The forecast is trending drier for Sunday, but there's still at least a chance at some morning rain in northeast Alabama. Any threat for rain will come to an end by Memorial Day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: NE 4-8 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.