Seasonable Tuesday, unsettled pattern begins by midweek

The cold front that dropped through North Alabama Monday morning, remains parked just to our south near Birmingham. This will keep rain, storm chances mostly to our south tonight through Tuesday.
That same front doesn't stay south for long, by Wednesday it drifts north back through our area, beginning an unsettled pattern. Expect daily pop-up storm chances each afternoon and evening Wednesday through this holiday weekend. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days are expect to be 0.50" to 1.00". Given the nature of the daily pop-up storms rainfalls totals could differ greatly with many areas stay drier or wetter.