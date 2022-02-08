Seasonable temperatures Tuesday, then we climb into the 60s

It's another quiet and cold start to your day. We're in the upper 20s this morning with clear skies. You may need the ice scraper for an extra minute or two to get the frost off your windshields, but that is the only weather-related concern today (and for the next few days). Our afternoon temperatures will be seasonable once again as we head for the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. Clear skies stick around tonight with lows Wednesday morning in the low 30s.
The weather remains quiet and mild for the rest of the work week. In fact, we are back to near 60 Wednesday and even in the mid 60s Friday. This is despite overnight lows staying chilly in the 30s. Our next weather maker will be along a cold front Saturday. There is not much moisture with this front, but a few light showers can't be ruled out. For now, it's just a 10 percent chance. It looks like the biggest impact with this front will be a much cooler Sunday when highs are only in the 40s. Valentine's Day looks sunny and bit warmer next Monday when we are back in the low 50s.