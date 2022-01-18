 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Outlook...

...Two Episodes Of Wintry Precipitation Are Expected For The
Tennessee Valley Later This Week...

A powerful cold front will shift southeastward across the Tennessee
Valley late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rainfall
occurring in the wake of the front will initially transition to a
wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the northwestern
half of the outlook area between 3-6 AM CST Thursday, before this
transition zone spreads southeastward later in the morning. Minor
accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are anticipated.
Precipitation will end as a mixture of light freezing drizzle and
snow flurries late Thursday morning.

A developing storm system to our south will bring a significant
winter storm to much of the southeastern United States early this
weekend. The northwestern edge of the precipitation related to this
system will likely impact the Tennessee Valley on Friday, with light,
accumulating snow expected for much of the outlook area. At this
time, the greatest coverage of snow and highest likelihood for
significant snowfall accumulations appears to be across northeast
Alabama.

Seasonable temperatures return, widespread rain Wednesday

Wednesday Future Radar
Carson Meredith

We're waking up on this Tuesday to clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures. Make sure you give yourself an extra 10 minutes or so to clear frost off your windshields. Seasonable temperatures do return today as does the sunshine. We climb into the low 50s this afternoon, which should allow for any lingering snow in northeast Alabama to melt later on today.

The weather pattern stays quite active over the next seven days. Our next cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected along the front. No severe weather is anticipated but heavy downpours may lead to some localized flooding. As the front passes North Alabama, another dose of colder air begins to rush in Wednesday night. There may be just enough moisture lingering for a transition from rain to either a rain/snow mix or all snow through early Thursday. We're not expecting much in the way of accumulations or impacts Thursday morning. The only thing that many of us notice is much colder air. Wind chills may fall into the teens in our Tennessee counties with highs Thursday afternoon stuck in the 30s.

The colder temperatures last through the weekend and early next week. As the cold front stalls along the Gulf Coast, a low pressure may develop by Friday, setting the stage for possibly another winter storm for the southeast. Uncertainty remains high among forecast models but the exact position of this system will make all the difference in whether or not North Alabama sees more snow or no precipitation at all. The best chance to see any snow would be Friday night and early Saturday for areas east of I-65. We think this storm will stay east of our area for now, but we will keep a close eye on the trends over the next few days.

