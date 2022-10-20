 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All counties of northern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Seasonable temperatures making a comeback

Temperature Trend
Carson Meredith

The early season cold snap is slowly coming to an end. After another cold morning, highs rebound a bit Thursday thanks to more sunshine and a southwest wind. Patchy frost remains possible tonight in outlying areas as lows drop into the upper 30s.

The weekend looks sunny and warm! Seasonable temperatures make a return Friday with highs in the 70s and lows near 50 through the weekend. Some spots could make a run for 80 degrees Sunday and Monday. Our next cold front brings showers and one or two storms Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, not as chilly. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

