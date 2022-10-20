Seasonable temperatures making a comeback

The early season cold snap is slowly coming to an end. After another cold morning, highs rebound a bit Thursday thanks to more sunshine and a southwest wind. Patchy frost remains possible tonight in outlying areas as lows drop into the upper 30s.
The weekend looks sunny and warm! Seasonable temperatures make a return Friday with highs in the 70s and lows near 50 through the weekend. Some spots could make a run for 80 degrees Sunday and Monday. Our next cold front brings showers and one or two storms Tuesday.
THURSDAY: Sunny, not as chilly. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.