Seasonable Sunday, hot by Memorial Day Monday

The pleasant weather continues this holiday weekend, but with a slight jump in temperatures Sunday. Tolerable humidity and highs in the mid 80s will make for another great day to be outside tomorrow. Just make sure you have sun protection. UV Index will be nearing the Extreme range - a burn time of 10 minutes around solar noon.
We eventually heat up to near 90 by Memorial Day, with mostly sunny skies for most on Monday. There is a low chance for a few spotty showers, storms drifting into Sand Mountain from out of Georgia.
The warming trend peaks by midweek in the low 90s, just before the arrival of our next cold front. A few showers and storms will be possible by Thursday but much of North Alabama stays dry next week.