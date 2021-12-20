Seasonable start to Christmas week

The chill is in the air to kick off Christmas week. Temperatures are in the low 30s this morning as clouds continue to filter into North Alabama. With mostly cloudy skies, highs are seasonable today in the mid 50s. The seasonable weather continues through with highs staying in the 50s. A system currently along the Gulf Coast will continue to slide eastward today before making a northeast turn tonight and Tuesday. While most of us stay dry, spotty showers may clip our Alabama counties late tonight. Any showers that do make it here should taper off Tuesday morning.
Christmas looks very warm this year! We'll see a quick warm up into the 60s for Christmas Eve that will last through the holiday weekend. Rain chances look pretty slim for the weekend but a weak frontal boundary may bring spotty showers to North Alabama Christmas Eve night and very early Christmas morning. Any showers should taper off near sunrise Christmas morning so we're not expecting much of this rain to impact holiday plans.