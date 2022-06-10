Seasonable Saturday, heat wave next week

North Alabama dodged the big thunderstorm complex Friday as it raced southeast through central and southern Alabama. We received the blow off clouds from the complex, which keep highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.
Dry conditions continue Saturday, along with seasonable temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. By Sunday, we're already seeing widespread highs in the low 90s, and we're just getting started.
By Monday, we'll see highs in the mid-90s. It is possible that highs touch the mid-90s each afternoon next workweek. It is also possible that some locations approach 100, IF conditions are just right.
Unfortunately, it's not just the temperatures but also the humidity. The humidity will push peak heat index values to 105-110 degrees. This is dangerous heat that can be significant to health. Please avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day.