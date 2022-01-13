Seasonable Friday, winter weather threat begins Saturday night

Friday is the last day of this quiet weather pattern with mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the low 50s.
There is some clarity on some aspects of our weekend storm system but a lot of details still need to be ironed out. What we can say with confidence is everyone will start to see plain rain beginning Saturday afternoon and evening. The low associated with this system and its track through Alabama is the game changer. A difference of 50 miles north or south may dictate if this is a mostly plain rain event or heavy snow with accumulations.
Regardless changeover to a rain/snow mix or all snow beginning Sunday morning.
The exact track of the low is not set in stone and could change. If the actual track of the low shifts as little as 50 miles in either direction, we could dealing with just rain all weekend or perhaps a much more significant snow event depending on which direction it moves.
We will continue to fine tune the details over the next couple days. Remember this forecast will continue to change! For now, light accumulations will be possible Sunday with slick spots Sunday night into Monday. Greatest impacts will also be to our north across Tennessee and into Georgia and the Carolinas should this current forecast hold. As we get closer to Saturday and Sunday, we'll be able to provide more detailed information on potential impacts and accumulations. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.