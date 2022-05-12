Searches in separate counties lead to drug trafficking charge for Decatur man

A Decatur man has been charged with trafficking marijuana after searches in Morgan and Madison counties revealed more than 5 pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the case was a multiagency operation that started with an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. That investigation identified a home in Decatur as part of the illegal operation.
Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said agents in Morgan County worked with the Decatur Police Department to search a home in the 2200 block of Acadia Drive in Decatur. There, they located a loaded firearm and about 5 pounds of marijuana, Swafford said.
Meanwhile, agents in Madison County searched a building in their jurisdiction, uncovering more marijuana and firearms.
Swafford said 39-year-old Kenneth James Vaughn was at the Decatur residence, and after the searches, Vaughn was arrested on one count of trafficking in marijuana. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail before being released on $10,000 bond.