 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search underway for missing Madison man with dementia

  • Updated
  • 0
Patrick Petre Zank

The Madison Police Department says 85-year-old Patrick Petre Zank is missing.

Zank was last seen walking south on Wall Triana Hwy just North of Hwy 72 in Madison.

He's known to frequent:

- Planet Fitness Shopping center businesses at Hwy 72 & Wall Triana

- Target shopping center businesses at 8207 Hwy 72 W in Madison

- Clift Farms shopping center at John Henry Way in Madison

He's 5’08”, 230 lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Zank was last seen wearing a turquoise t-shirt with khaki shorts.

He suffers from dementia.

If you see Zank, please notify Madison Police Dispatch at 256-772-7190 or call 911.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you