Search underway for missing Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee, inmate charged with murder

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing employee and an inmate charged with murder.
Vicki White, assistant director of corrections, and inmate Casey Cole White have not been seen since leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center headed to the county courthouse about 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Sheriff Rick Singleton says anyone who sees the two should stay away from them and call 911.
He said the two are not related to each other.
The vehicle they were in has been found in the parking lot of a shopping center, Singleton said.
Singleton said it was not realized the two were missing until about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Casey Cole White is charged with murdering Connie Ridgeway of Rogersville in 2015. He was indicted in the case in 2020.
His trial is set to begin June 13.
